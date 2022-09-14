Watch CBS News
Brewerytown triple shooting leaves 3 teens injured, 1 critically: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were injured, one critically, after a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Brewerytown. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at 28th and West Oxford Streets.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his chest and once in his left leg. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in his right thigh and was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police say.

The third victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his face. He's in stable condition at TUH.

No arrests have been made.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 4:00 PM

