Breathtaking moves entertain viewers at 2022 Atlantic City Air Show: "It was really cool!"

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) - About 500,000 people attended the Atlantic City Airshow this year, according to the event's organizers. Wednesday's show, which lasted from 11:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., included displays and demonstrations from the U.S. Army Thunderbirds, the Golden Knights, the Navy, the Air Force, the New Jersey Air National Guard, and the Coast Guard.

"I start to cry. It makes me so emotional," Alan Shapiro, a WWII pilot, said. "I'm waiting for the jets because when they come over, I just shake up."

Andrew Fulton, a paratrooper for the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne and U.S. Special Forces, said it's thrilling to see families at the event.

"It's good that they're able to come see what the military does," Fulton said. "You wouldn't get to see that in a civilian life."

Families enjoyed seeing the branches of the military in action.

"It was really cool!" Jess Lienert said. "I never seen it before. It was like they were on a roller coaster and going up and down, and it was awesome."

Joe Kontz added, "We love it. I mean, it's free. It's amazing. It's wonderful. There's nothing better to do on a Wednesday."