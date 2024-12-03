Brandywine Warriors youth football team heading to national championship in Florida

Delaware youth football team heads to national championship in Florida after historic win

A local Delaware youth football team has advanced to nationals in a historic first.

But the clock is ticking for the Brandywine Warriors, who need to raise more than $10,000 in less than a week before making the trip to Florida where they'll compete in the 2024 United Youth Football League Championships.

"You guys got bragging rights for the next year," head coach Brandon Williams told his team.

It was a season to remember for the Brandywine Warriors 13U Varsity squad. The team of 12 and 13-year-olds recently claimed a championship victory in a 12-2 blowout over the Norchester Red Knights to advance to the UYL tournament.

It was also an emotional night for Coach Williams, who was doused with ice water following the their win.

Head coach Brandon Williams speaks to teammates on the Brandywine Warriors CBS Philadelphia

"We won. It was almost like time slowed down. It really slowed down when I felt a bunch of cold water hit me," Williams said.

This is the first win for the Brandywine Warriors in 60 years, but the victory did not come without hard work. The team practices three times a week for several hours each day.

Brandywine Warriors celebrate their first 13U championship win CBS Philadelphia

They're now are headed to the Sunshine State to compete in nationals, where they hope to put the First State on the youth football map.

Team President Nick Rubino said this is a special community for the players.

"A lot of these kids played together since they were 5 or 6 years old," Rubino said.

This weekend will be the finale for many of the players, as they are now aging out of the league.

With a prayer before each game, the team hopes to bring home a win.

The Warriors heads out Saturday but won't find out who they are playing until Sunday. They expect to play several games throughout next week. Their focus right now is practice and fundraising.