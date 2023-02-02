Eagles' Brandon Graham says he won't retire after Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Eagles legend isn't calling it quits after Super Bowl LVII vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Tuesday night, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said he doesn't plan on retiring after the big game on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio.

"Nah, man. Nah. My wife said potentially as an Eagle as far as we don't know my future because I'm on a one-year deal, but she knows I want to play a couple more years," Graham said on The Zach Gelb Show. "And then who knows what will happen. I'm hoping, you know what I'm saying, everything works out, but I'm definitely playing."

Based on the quote, it seems like Graham would like to stay in Philadelphia instead of playing elsewhere. His strip sack on Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII helped the Birds win the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history in 2018.

Graham, 34, signed a one-year contract extension with the Eagles in March 2021 that kept him on the books through the 2022 season.

Graham had a career year in midnight green after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury during the 2021 season. He recorded double-digit sacks for the first time in his career with 11, which ranked tied for third on the team with Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat.

Graham is the longest-tenured Eagle and longest-tenured athlete in Philadelphia sports, so it would certainly be odd to see him suit up in another uniform next season.

It wouldn't be surprising if Graham and the Eagles are able to get something done, especially if they're able to win the team's second Super Bowl in franchise history.