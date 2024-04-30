Former Philadelphia Eagles RB Boston Scott agrees to deal with Los Angeles Rams, report says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Boston Scott, the former Philadelphia Eagles running back known for dominating the New York Giants, reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

The details of the agreement aren't known at this time.

Scott thanked Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman and more on social media following the news.

"Mr. Lurie, Howie Houdini, the front office, every worker, coaches, and most of all my teammates that truly believed in me... thank you. You are a part of the story that I've wanted to become to this day and I ain't done yet. Appreciate you," Scott wrote in part.

Scott spent the past six seasons in Philly and played in 75 regular season games for the Birds as the team's backup running back and occasionally returned punts and kicks.

Scott scored 20 total touchdowns in his six seasons in Philly, including the playoffs, and 11 of those came against the Giants -- the team he killed year after year.

Scott's breakout game against the Giants happened during the 2019 season in a 34-17 win in late December as he scored three touchdowns to help the Eagles make the playoffs. After that game, the legend was born. That game was in the Doug Pederson era of Eagles football and it didn't stop once Nick Sirianni took over as head coach.

The nine rushing touchdowns scored by Scott against the Giants in the regular season ranks tied for fifth all-time with Jim Brown, per StatMuse. Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith ranks first all-time with 21 rushing scores against the Giants.

In 75 regular season games, Scott rushed for 1,295 yards and hauled in 71 catches for 566 yards.

Scott joined the Eagles in the 2018 season after he was waived by the New Orleans Saints. He was drafted by New Orleans out of Louisiana Tech University in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

If Scott makes the Rams' roster, he'll have the chance to play against his former team in the 2024 season. The NFL is set to release the 2024 regular season schedule in May.

The Eagles addressed the running back position this offseason by signing former Giants running Saquon Barkley and drafting former Clemson University running back Will Shipley in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.