Teen dies days after e-scooter crash in Bordentown, New Jersey, officials say

A Bordentown Regional Middle School student died two days after she was hit by a car while riding an e-scooter in Burlington County, New Jersey, officials said Sunday.

The 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Route 130 at Burlington Road around 3 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by Bordentown Township.

The 13-year-old was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden after the crash. Officials said she died due to her injuries Sunday morning.

"No words can ease a loss like this," Bordentown Township said in the announcement in part. "She was a student at Bordentown Regional Middle School, and one of our own. Our entire community is heartbroken, including the first responders who cared for her. We are holding her family, friends, and classmates close in our thoughts as they grieve."

Bordentown Township said it's working with Bordentown Regional School District and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office to support everyone who has been affected by the tragedy.

The Burlington County Crisis Response Team will be available to students at Bordentown Regional Middle School this week.

On Friday, police said another teen riding an e-scooter in the crash wasn't injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Burlington County Central Communications.