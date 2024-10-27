Pennsylvania State Police, FBI investigating bomb threat at Montgomery County GOP headquarters

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after the Montgomery County Republican Committee Headquarters received a bomb threat Saturday morning that forced them to close early for the day.

According to the Pennsylvania GOP, staff at the Montgomery County GOP headquarters in Blue Bell received a phone call just after 11 a.m. on Saturday from a caller who "communicated an angry, profanity-laced bomb threat."

In a post on X, the Pennsylvania GOP said Saturday's threat is one of several recent acts of violence against GOP candidates, offices and staffers this election cycle, including the two assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Florida.

A GOP staffer in Erie County allegedly received messages including death threats from a Philadelphia man back on Sept. 6, according to the Pennsylvania GOP's post. Then on Oct. 10, the Pennsylvania GOP said people forcibly entered the Delaware County Republican Party Headquarters where they allegedly threatened to kill staff and blocked them from leaving the building.

According to the Pennsylvania GOP, just seven days later, multiple people associated with the Republican Party also received an anonymous threatening letter. Saturday's bomb threat, plus the other three acts of violence from September and October, were reported to the police, Gov. Josh Shapiro's Election Integrity Task Force and the FBI.

PSP posted on X Saturday that they're also working with the FBI, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Whitpain Township authorities on the investigation.

State police condemned the act of political violence in a reply to their initial post, adding they're committed to working with the Pennsylvania State Department to ensure the 2024 election is safe and fair.

There is no place for violence or threats of violence against any political group or voter. We are committed to working with the @PAStateDept to ensure the 2024 elections are safe, secure, and fair. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 27, 2024

Chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania Lawrence Tabas urged Pennsylvanians to voice their opinions through voting instead of violence and intimidation.

"And there should be unanimous agreement that political violence has no place in our elections, especially after an innocent Butler County husband and father lost his life to political violence," Tabas said.