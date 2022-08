Boil water advisory issued for part of Norristown, Pennsylvania American Water says

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil water advisory for a part of Norristown on Sunday. According to a release, Pennsylvania American Water experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a main break in Norristown.

A loss of positive water pressure is a signal that could allow the water in the distribution system to become contaminated.

The boil water advisory is affecting around 260 customers.

If you live in the areas listed below, Pennsylvania American Water says you should boil your water:

West Elm Street (between Markley Street and Noble Street)

Noble Street (from West Elm Street to West Beech Street)

Stanbridge Street (from West Elm Street to West

Roosevelt Avenue (from West Elm Street to the end of Haws Avenue)

Chain Street (from West Elm Street to dead-end)

George Street and Kohn Streets (from West Elm Street around to West Elm Street)

Pennsylvania American Water is currently working to repair the main break.

At 7 p.m., a water tanker will be available at 908 Haws Avenue in Norristown. Customers are askled to bring their own containers when visiting the tanker for drinking water.