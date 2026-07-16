Delaware DOJ, police release body-worn camera video from shooting of Kadir Skinner

Body-worn camera video from the night 19-year-old Kadir Skinner was shot and killed by police in Wilmington, Delaware, was released by state and local officials Thursday.

The Delaware Department of Justice said the video is "being disclosed as a matter of public interest." Skinner's family has called for the footage to be publicly released for several weeks.

A news conference with Skinner's family and attorneys is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday. CBS News Philadelphia will carry that press conference live in the player above, on YouTube and wherever we're streaming.

Videos from cameras worn by three different officers from the night of the shooting were posted on the Delaware Department of Justice's YouTube page. The officers have not yet been identified and are only being referenced as Officer 1, Officer 2 and Officer 3. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Delaware DOJ said the officers involved will be identified "as part of a fully-detailed public report and legal analysis following the investigation's conclusion."

The shooting happened near 24th and Jessup streets in Wilmington just after 11 p.m. on June 24. Following the shooting, police said officers were monitoring a large group of people when they saw a young man exit a home with a handgun and point it toward the crowd.

Police said Skinner ran away when approached by officers, and at some point in the chase an officer fired and hit Skinner. Investigators said they recovered a loaded gun from the 19-year-old at the scene.

Skinner's family has questioned the police account of what happened that night and claimed he was running away from a dog when he was shot. Earlier this week, attorneys for the family released video from the immediate aftermath of the shooting, which they said showed Wilmington Police handcuffing Skinner as he was lying on the ground.

Video from Officer 1's body-worn camera shows an officer handcuffing Skinner while he's facedown on the street. In the video, Skinner can be heard saying "I can't breathe."

Police are heard calling for medics to treat a gunshot wound before officers pick Skinner up and carry him to a police cruiser.

In another video, an officer picks up a firearm that was found in the grass. An officer is heard yelling to "secure the gun" before the officer takes the firearm and places it in a police vehicle.

Delaware Mayor John Carney, Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos released a joint statement saying they're "committed to transparency during this process and to conducting a thorough investigation."

"While body cameras are an important and necessary tool for transparency between law enforcement and the community, they have limitations, and this footage does not capture the totality of the incident. We remain committed to a thorough and complete independent investigation by the DOJ and the internal investigation by WPD," the statement continued. "Our prayers remain with Kadir's loved ones, and all members of our community who have been affected by this tragedy."

This is a developing story and will be updated.