Man's body found in creek in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

CBS Philadelphia

A man's body was found in a creek in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, police said. 

Police said Monday that the body was found at around 5 p.m. Saturday in the creek behind Stanley Court. 

Authorities believe the man is 30 to 40 years old. He was lying on his back and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Upper Chichester police.

