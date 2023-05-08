Deptford community remembers fallen police officer Bobby Shisler

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey community is mourning the loss of Deptford police officer Bobby Shisler, who was critically wounded in the line of duty in March.

His progress in the hospital was up and down, but Sunday's news that he had passed came as a shock.

Many showed up to a memorial at the Deptford Township Municipal Building spontaneously, saying they were numb over the loss.

They had hoped for the best.

The Deptford Township community was pulling for Shisler. He's the first line-of-duty death in Deptford history.

Many stood before the sight of Shisler's patrol car in shock.

Prior to March 10 — Shisler would be behind the wheel doing the job he wanted since he was a kid.

Now, instead, the car's hood bears a memorial to his service to the people of Deptford Township and the sacrifice he made in the line of duty.

"He was a wonderful, wonderful person," said Linda Courtney. "Wonderful. It's tragic what happened."

Shisler encountered an armed man on March 10, and the two exchanged shots. That suspect was killed and Shisler was left with a catastrophic wound to his leg.

Sources at the time said he was "in bad shape."

Many details of the investigation have not been revealed by the State Attorney General.

In the weeks since, Deptford took on a campaign to pull for Bobby Shisler.

"He was an amazing young man," said Michelle Jackson. "Entirely too young. We need to support our police. And I think our town did that in a big way."

Detective Sergeant Robert Jones said it was a joy knowing Officer Shisler over the last four years.

"Being a police officer, for Bobby, was a dream," Jones said. "He could have worked anywhere he wanted but this is where he wanted to be. He wanted to wear this uniform, wear this badge to serve these members of the community."

Jones said he'll always be proud of Shisler.

There will be a vigil of support for Shisler and the Deptford Police Monday night near the Walmart on Delsea Drive.

A transferral service will happen Tuesday at the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office when Shisler's remains are transferred back to his family and the Deptford Police Department.

Final arrangements for burial are still being worked out.