Philadelphia Flyers trade former first-round pick Cutter Gauthier to Anaheim Ducks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Flyers traded former first-round pick Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft, general manager Danny Briere said on Monday.

Pierre LeBrun, an NHL insider for TSN, reported that Gauthier didn't want to sign with the Flyers and he wouldn't meet with the team's front office.

Gauthier, first-round pick at No. 5 overall by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL draft, has yet to make his professional debut. He's spent the past two seasons with Boston College.

Drysdale, another first-round pick, was selected by the Ducks in the first round of the 2020 NHL draft at sixth overall. He's got five points with Anaheim this season -- one goal and four assists.

In 123 games with the Ducks over four seasons, Drysdale has a total of 45 points -- eight goals and 37 assists.

The Toronto native missed most of the 2022-23 season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder. In the 2021-22 season, Drysdale set career-highs with four goals and 28 assists in 81 games.

During his NHL debut, Drysdale became the third defenseman in NHL history to record multiple points at age 18 or younger. His first goal also marked the fourth time in NHL history an 18-year-old scored a goal in his NHL debut.

Before the NHL, Drysdale spent two seasons with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League and recorded 87 points in 112 career games.