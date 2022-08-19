Several high crash corridors in Philadelphia to get safety upgrades thanks to $25 million federal grant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Seven Philadelphia streets with some of the city's highest crash rates will receive $25 million in a federal grant to improve pedestrian and driver safety.

The roads are located in historically disadvantaged communities, and they include:

Tioga Street, from 5th Street to 15th Street

11th Street, from Master Street to Diamond Street

Limekiln Pike, from Medary Avenue to Haines Street

Longshore Avenue, from Roosevelt Boulevard to Frontenac Street

Westminster Avenue, from 40th Street to 52nd Street

Springfield Avenue, from 51st Street to 57th Street

North 57th Street, from Upland Way to Wynnefield Avenue

The improvements will include repaved and restriped roads, lower speed limits, speed cushions, and extended curbs at intersections, which gives pedestrians a shorter distance to cross a street.

The updated roads will be paid for from grant money from President Joe Biden's infrastructure legislation.

Alexis Williams lives near 11th Street, and she hopes the city will improve more than just the seven roads.

"We just wish the city of Philadelphia had better streets," Williams said. "That's what we always talk about: better streets."

After spending years volunteering in North Philadelphia communities, Sen. Bob Casey (D) said the money will contribute to the city's Vision Zero plan to have no traffic fatalities.

"I know how hard it is for families on a daily basis," Sen. Casey said. "The least that the federal government can do is make investments like this, investments in safety. Investments in strategies to prevent death and injury."

The city expects engineering and design for the improvements will begin in 2023, with construction expected to begin no later than 2026.

Click here to find a list of the seven traffic corridors that are included in the project.