Boat fire near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia sends black smoke into the sky

A boat that caught on fire near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia sent a plume of black smoke into the sky Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened in the Pier 5 Marina, which is located off of Columbus Boulevard and next to the Cherry Street Pier along the Delaware River.

The fire took place on a docked 35-foot boat just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Officials said no one was injured.

Video shared with CBS News Philadelphia captured a boat completely engulfed in flames not far from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

Boat on fire in Philadelphia's Pier 5 Marina CBS Philadelphia

Another video posted online showed boats spraying the charred vessel with water to help put out the flames. The fire was placed under control just after 11:45 a.m.

Citizen Video of boats putting out a fire in the Pier 5 Marina CBS Philadelphia

KYW Radio Traffic posted on social media around 12:30 p.m. that Columbus Boulevard was closed at Dock Street as Philadelphia Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.