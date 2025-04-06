Boat fire near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia sends black smoke into the sky
A boat that caught on fire near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia sent a plume of black smoke into the sky Sunday afternoon.
The fire happened in the Pier 5 Marina, which is located off of Columbus Boulevard and next to the Cherry Street Pier along the Delaware River.
The fire took place on a docked 35-foot boat just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.
Officials said no one was injured.
Video shared with CBS News Philadelphia captured a boat completely engulfed in flames not far from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.
Another video posted online showed boats spraying the charred vessel with water to help put out the flames. The fire was placed under control just after 11:45 a.m.
KYW Radio Traffic posted on social media around 12:30 p.m. that Columbus Boulevard was closed at Dock Street as Philadelphia Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.