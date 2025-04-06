Watch CBS News
Boat fire near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia sends black smoke into the sky

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

A boat that caught on fire near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia sent a plume of black smoke into the sky Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened in the Pier 5 Marina, which is located off of Columbus Boulevard and next to the Cherry Street Pier along the Delaware River.

The fire took place on a docked 35-foot boat just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Officials said no one was injured. 

Video shared with CBS News Philadelphia captured a boat completely engulfed in flames not far from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

Boat on fire in Philadelphia's Pier 5 Marina
Another video posted online showed boats spraying the charred vessel with water to help put out the flames. The fire was placed under control just after 11:45 a.m.

Citizen Video of boats putting out a fire in the Pier 5 Marina
KYW Radio Traffic posted on social media around 12:30 p.m. that Columbus Boulevard was closed at Dock Street as Philadelphia Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

