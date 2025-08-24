Watch CBS News
1 man dead after boat accident in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

One person died in a boating accident Sunday morning in Barnegat Bay in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, police say. 

New Jersey State Police say their preliminary investigation shows a 27-foot Robalo boat hit a large wake, causing both people onboard to fall out. The boat then continued circling and struck one of the people, Karl Chen, a 56-year-old from Princeton, who died of his injuries, police said. 

The other person on board, who hasn't been identified, sustained minor injuries, police said. 

The accident happened just before 10 a.m. near ICW Marker 116 in the Barnegat Bay in Ocean County, according to police. 

An investigation is underway.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

