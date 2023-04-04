''Blue Beetle'' trailer stirs excitement for Latin superhero

(CNN) -- Welcome, Jaime Reyes.

DC has dropped the trailer for "Blue Beetle," featuring Xolo Maridueña as Reyes, a recent college graduate who becomes a superhero after he is asked to hold on to a box, but not open it.

That's because it contains an ancient relic known as "the Scarab," which chooses Reyes to be its host, giving him superhuman powers much to the astonishment of him and his tight-knit family.

XOLO MARIDUEÑA as Jaime Reyes in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "BLUE BEETLE," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics

"The universe has sent you a gift and you have to figure out what you are going to do with it," the character of Rudy, played by George Lopez, tells Reyes in the trailer.

The new movie was originally set to release on HBO Max, but will now have a theatrical release. (Both DC and HBO Max are owned by CNN's parent company.)

Principal photography on the film was in metro Atlanta -- primarily at Wilder Studios in Decatur -- as well as in El Paso (where the Blue Beetle comic series is set, though the movie is based in the fictional Palmera City), and in Puerto Rico.

Last January, DC Studios head James Gunn said the new Blue Beetle film would be disconnected from prior movie entries in the DCEU, and may become part of the upcoming extended movie universe.

The Angel Manuel Soto-directed film will release in theaters on August 18.