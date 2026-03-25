Block Party Bonanza to bring America 250 celebrations to 250 Philadelphia streets

The 1300 block of South 15th Street in Philadelphia was alive with celebration Wednesday morning.

The road was closed with Double Dutch in the street, a DJ spinning tracks, and pork roll sandwiches on the grill. It was a preview of what city leaders want to see in every neighborhood this summer.

"Block parties are our tradition," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "The food, the music, the fellowship. This celebrates who we are as a city."

On Wednesday, leaders announced the Block Party Bonanza initiative. They'll select 250 celebrations throughout every neighborhood from May 23 through October 3.

"Making sure that everyone in every corner of our city has their 2026 moment this summer," said Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center.

Anyone can make a plan for a celebration, get a petition signed by neighbors, and apply for a block party on the city's website. After your block party is approved, officials say you'll get a second email asking if you want to be part of the "Block Party Bonanza."

Those selected will receive what officials are calling "Life, Liberty, and Happiness" kits, filled with decorations, giveaways, games and activities for their party. They'll also get a $250 ShopRite gift card to bring the flavors of their neighborhood to the celebration.

"When you come to a Philadelphia block party, no matter where you go, whatever the neighborhood is, their food is cooking, the music that is indigenous to that community is playing, and the mayor, because I know how to cut a rug, is dancing, wherever I am," Parker said.

Officials have also planned block parties for five of the city's extended-day, extended-year schools. And the 25 blocks that competed in the 2025 Clean Block Contest will all receive "Super Block Parties," where the city steps in and helps with the planning, vendors and more.

One of those super parties will be held on the 1300 block of South 15th Street.

"This is a community effort, everyone," said Diane Hamilton Mitchell, the block captain affectionately known as Ms. Diane. "This is not our block. It's the blocks of Philadelphia."

She has lived on the block for 60 years, and her mother was the block captain before her. She says she's excited to show off her community to anyone who wants to come, both young and old.

"We have a baby that's 6 weeks old. Why not? Let them know what goes on on this block," Hamilton Mitchell said.

Questions did arise about safety for these events, especially in the summer months and with many other celebrations happening around the city. Parker said safety will be a top priority and that police and the Streets Department will be involved.

"We won't allow anyone to stop us from celebrating our natural status in this nation," Parker said.

Officials say the earlier you get your application in, the better. To qualify, your block party has to happen between May 23 and Oct. 3.

You can learn more about the Block Party Bonanza on the Philadelphia Visitor Center website, and you can apply for a block party permit on the city's website.