Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman injured in Blackwood, New Jersey apartment fire dies days later, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

A woman injured in a massive fire at a Gloucester Township, New Jersey, apartment complex has died several days later, police said Tuesday.

The fire broke out at the Autumn Ridge Apartment Complex, on Little Gloucester Road and College Drive near the Gloucester Premium Outlets, around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, the Gloucester Township Police Department said in a news release.

Officers and firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the C building in the complex and began evacuating residents. Fire departments from seven surrounding towns assisted Gloucester Township in a four-hour firefighting effort.

Six people were injured in the blaze, including a woman whose identity is being withheld until her family is notified. The woman was hospitalized for several days before she died from her injuries.

saturday-5am-to-7am-clean-aircheck-251101-frame-171141.jpg

The other five people are in stable condition. Police said a firefighter suffered minor burns in the fire as well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

The entire 40-unit C building has been declared uninhabitable. More than 100 residents were displaced and are receiving assistance from the township, American Red Cross and apartment management, police said.

"This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of home fire safety. Residents are urged to test smoke detectors regularly and use caution with candles, stoves, and space heaters as never leaving them unattended and keeping flammable materials away from heat sources. Simple precautions like these can prevent fires and save lives," police said.

Matt Cavallo contributed to this report.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue