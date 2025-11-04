Woman injured in Blackwood, New Jersey apartment fire dies days later, police say

A woman injured in a massive fire at a Gloucester Township, New Jersey, apartment complex has died several days later, police said Tuesday.

The fire broke out at the Autumn Ridge Apartment Complex, on Little Gloucester Road and College Drive near the Gloucester Premium Outlets, around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, the Gloucester Township Police Department said in a news release.

Officers and firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the C building in the complex and began evacuating residents. Fire departments from seven surrounding towns assisted Gloucester Township in a four-hour firefighting effort.

Six people were injured in the blaze, including a woman whose identity is being withheld until her family is notified. The woman was hospitalized for several days before she died from her injuries.

The other five people are in stable condition. Police said a firefighter suffered minor burns in the fire as well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

The entire 40-unit C building has been declared uninhabitable. More than 100 residents were displaced and are receiving assistance from the township, American Red Cross and apartment management, police said.

"This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of home fire safety. Residents are urged to test smoke detectors regularly and use caution with candles, stoves, and space heaters as never leaving them unattended and keeping flammable materials away from heat sources. Simple precautions like these can prevent fires and save lives," police said.