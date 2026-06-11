Philadelphia Black Panthers fight revoked gun licenses as DOJ investigates police practices

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Philadelphia Police Department's handling of licenses to carry firearms, including allegations that permits were improperly denied or revoked based on subjective standards such as "character and reputation."

Among those affected is Paul Birdsong, chairman of the Black Panther Party for Intercommunal Solidarity, a community patrol group that regularly conducts armed patrols in West Philly.

Wearing bulletproof vests and carrying a combination of knives, less-lethal firearms, and in some cases, rifles, members of the self-described Panther Party say they patrol neighborhoods to de-escalate conflicts, assist residents and resolve disputes without police involvement when possible.

"What we're about is the protection of the Black man, woman, and child by any means necessary and standing in solidarity with all oppressed people, regardless of your ethnic background," Birdsong said.

Some residents say they support the group's presence.

"I like the assault rifles. I mean, it sounds kind of crazy, but if you know that people are walking around your neighborhood, and they're supposed to be protecting your interests, I feel a lot safer with them," said Kelly Townsend, owner of 2nd Threadz Tshirts & Design.

Birdsong said he would normally be armed during patrols, but his license to carry firearms was revoked following a January encounter with a police officer near 23rd and Diamond streets.

According to Birdsong, members of the group approached an officer they believed was creating a traffic hazard. He said the situation escalated when the officer became confrontational.

"He reaches for his gun. I'm like, 'don't do that,' right? He's like, 'What? We could do it right now.' Unbuckles his gun and puts his hand on it. I'm like, 'Officer, don't do that. It's not going to turn out the way you think it is,' right? He was like, 'Cool, let's go for it. I have no life. I have no wife. I have children, no friends, no family. Nobody loves me. I don't have nothing to live for. Let's go. Let's do it,'" Birdsong claims.

Video from the encounter captured a tense exchange, and it seems to support some of what Birdsong alleges the officer said. No arrests were made, and the confrontation ended without violence.

About a week later, the city revoked the licenses to carry firearms of several Black Panther members, including Birdsong, citing concerns related to their "character and reputation."

The revocations come as the Justice Department examines whether Philadelphia police improperly denied or revoked firearm permits using that same standard. Critics argue the policy is vague, subjective and susceptible to abuse.

Birdsong said he did not violate any laws and believes the revocation infringes on his constitutional rights.

"How can you take my fundamental right to keep and bear arms?" Birdsong said. "That's unconstitutional. So I think the laws need to be changed."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel addressed the issue in a statement provided to CBS News Philadelphia.

"Pennsylvania law permits certain individuals to openly carry firearms under specific circumstances, and the Philadelphia Police Department will continue to respect and protect individuals' constitutional rights. That said, when individuals openly carry long guns or firearms through neighborhoods or public spaces, it understandably creates concern among residents and presents real challenges for responding officers who must quickly assess intent, legality, and potential threats in real time," Bethel said.

"What becomes particularly concerning is when individuals appear to go out of their way to engage or confront police officers while openly carrying these weapons, potentially seeking to provoke a reaction or escalate tensions. That creates an unnecessary risk for everyone involved - including officers, the individuals themselves, and members of the public witnessing these encounters. I've said before that when people see these types of weapons on city streets, it can be alarming to the public. Our responsibility is to balance constitutional rights with public safety, while ensuring that our officers and community members remain safe during any encounter involving firearms," Bethel added.

The Black Panther Party has retained attorneys and is challenging the revocations in court. Some members have already had their licenses reinstated. Birdsong said he is still awaiting a court hearing scheduled for September.

The Justice Department's investigation into the city's firearm permitting practices remains ongoing.