Ruptured gas line creates traffic headache on Black Horse Pike in Washington Township, New Jersey

Gas line ruptures in Washington Township, New Jersey

Gas line ruptures in Washington Township, New Jersey

Gas line ruptures in Washington Township, New Jersey

A ruptured gas line has created a traffic headache on Black Horse Pike in Washington Township, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m., only one southbound lane on Black Horse Pike is open after an 8-inch gas line ruptured near Whitman Drive, Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management said.

Officials said drivers should expect major delays in the area, and that the work could last into the evening hours.

Other roads, including Route 42 Northbound, may also need to be closed at times during repairs, according to officials.

Gloucester County hazmat crews, fire departments, the New Jersey Department of Transportation and other departments have responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.