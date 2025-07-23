Watch CBS News
Local News

Ruptured gas line creates traffic headache on Black Horse Pike in Washington Township, New Jersey

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Gas line ruptures in Washington Township, New Jersey
Gas line ruptures in Washington Township, New Jersey 00:33

A ruptured gas line has created a traffic headache on Black Horse Pike in Washington Township, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m., only one southbound lane on Black Horse Pike is open after an 8-inch gas line ruptured near Whitman Drive, Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management said.

Officials said drivers should expect major delays in the area, and that the work could last into the evening hours. 

Other roads, including Route 42 Northbound, may also need to be closed at times during repairs, according to officials.

Gloucester County hazmat crews, fire departments, the New Jersey Department of Transportation and other departments have responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.