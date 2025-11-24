The sales worth shopping during Black Friday week, and the ones to skip

Chances are nearly everything on your holiday wish list will be marked on sale at some point over the next couple of weeks.

But experts say the best deals tend to fall into just a few categories.

When it comes to sales on furniture and major appliances, NerdWallet recommends skipping those. You can find the same, if not better, discounts on those items around the President's Day and Labor Day holiday weekends.

They also say to skip stocking up on winter clothing right now. If you can hold off, better deals will come in about a month or two.

"We see those prices come down toward the end of winter," said NerdWallet personal finance expert Kim Palmer. "Of course, you'll see some pop up sales here and there. But typically those are not the lowest prices that they go for."

So here's what you should jump on when you find a deal.

Kitchen gadgets and smaller household appliances — think air fryers and vacuums — tend to be priced their lowest right now, according to NerdWallet price-tracking research.

In Your Corner found this Dyson cordless vacuum listed at more than half off on Amazon.

Take advantage of tech deals, too, like TVs. Many of these items are also priced their lowest this time of year.

These Apple AirPods are listed at nearly 40% off on Amazon, the lowest it's been listed in the past year, according to price-tracking website CamelCamelCamel.

When it comes to toys, from Legos to Barbies, expect some of the best discounts and biggest demand this time of year. The most sought after toys of the season will sell out quickly so Palmer says don't wait to buy if you see prices drop on items you want.

"So you want to really know what's on your list before the sales start, because sometimes the lowest prices sell out quickly," Palmer said. "And so if you know you want something in particular, you want to be prepared, so you can actually hit purchase or grab it in the store as soon as the sales start."

Outside the box

Consider offbeat gifts to save money.

Search for promotional offers on streaming services. Hulu has been known to offer monthly savings for new subscribers this time of year, like $0.99 a month last year, according to NerdWallet.

Don't forget about deals on experiences, like travel, or a spa treatment. Check around local businesses near you.

You might even be able to find discounted gift cards. NerdWallet found Costco and Dollar General have offered savings on gift cards in the past.

Tips to save

Price-tracker tools like Keepa and Camelizer, which is a browser extension for the website CamelCamelCamel.com, can help you figure out if an item is truly on sale.

Google also has a price insights feature on its shopping pages to help you determine if something is priced higher or lower than usual. The CapitalOne Shopping browser extension can help you compare prices across different retailers.

Looking for help with a consumer issue? Click here to submit your complaint to In Your Corner.