As shoppers crowd stores and fill online carts for Black Friday, two longtime deal-hunting experts say the biggest savings often come from knowing how to stack discounts and avoid offers that only appear to be bargains.

Heather Wheeler and Joanie Demer, co-founders of Krazy Coupon Lady, have spent two decades tracking prices and helping shoppers find deals.

Their advice this holiday season includes looking for price adjustments, taking advantage of discounted gift card promotions and paying attention to overlooked deals at drugstores.

Don't overlook price adjustments

One strategy many shoppers miss is requesting a price adjustment if an item goes on sale shortly after a purchase.

"I think it's so underutilized," Demer said. "Some stores do exclude, they've got a big asterisk across their Black Friday sales that exclude price matching, so it's not everywhere unfortunately. But if you're the kind of person that actually likes to track the prices and ask for that price adjustment, this could be a good call for you."

The deal experts said retailers including Target and Best Buy often offer holiday price-adjustment programs, though exclusions may apply to some Black Friday promotions.

Use gift card sales to stack discounts

Another strategy involves purchasing discounted gift cards and then using them to pay for already-discounted merchandise.

According to the experts, shoppers should watch for seasonal gift card promotions, including Target's annual sale that has historically offered 10% off gift cards for Circle members.

That allows shoppers to combine a sale price with a discounted payment method, adding another layer of savings.

Drugstores can offer surprising bargains

While many shoppers focus on big-box retailers, Wheeler and Demer say stores such as Walgreens and CVS can be worth a look, especially for household essentials and stocking stuffers.

"This time of year Walgreens and CVS especially are running really, really great promotions," Wheeler said. "We surveyed our audience, and 83% of our audience said they would be okay receiving essentials as a gift. And so, as soon as I heard that, I was like, 'Well, I'm getting some Tide detergent at CVS on sale with a promotion and giving that to my college kids under the tree.'"

Demer pointed to promotions that generate rewards shoppers can use on future purchases.

"I mean these are those drug store deals like, 'Buy two Dove body washes, get like $5 off your next purchase,' not only are you getting a deal on the body wash, stick it in the stocking, then you can use that five bucks on additional candy and everything else," she said. "So it's a really a good time to try those drug store gimmicks."

Not every sale is a good deal

The experts also warn shoppers not to get caught up in discount percentages alone.

Instead, they recommend comparing products by value and avoiding promotions that encourage spending more money simply to unlock a discount.

One example is Lego sets. Rather than focusing on the advertised markdown, Demer recommends calculating the cost per brick. While many sets typically cost about 10 to 13 cents per piece, a strong Black Friday deal can bring that figure down to roughly 5 cents per brick or less.

Their bottom line: know what a product is worth before you shop, and don't assume every Black Friday sale is automatically a bargain.