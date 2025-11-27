Windy and cold Black Friday in Philadelphia area, tracking rain and snow. Here's the weather forecast.

Layer, layer, layer for your outdoor activities on Friday in the Philadelphia area.

Whether Black Friday shopping, tailgating or going into the Linc to catch the Birds, the winds will be gusting to 40 mph and the feels-like temps will struggle to get to the freezing mark. The morning will likely have feels-like temps in the teens and low 20s.

What's NEXT?

Even colder air will rush into the region through the day Friday. Wind chills early Friday will be in the low 20s and even in the teens, so wear plenty of layers if you're headed out early to tailgate ahead of the Eagles game or for some Black Friday shopping.

Because so many of you will be outside, the NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Friday due to the cold and wind. Despite mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will only be in the low 40s, but with winds gusting between 40-45 mph, temperatures will likely feel like they are below freezing all day.

Sunday will bring our next chance for a few snowflakes early and then more rain during the day. Temps will be slightly warmer but still cool in the upper 40s. We will need to watch the early morning hours though, as there could be a few snowflakes early on if the storm system arrives a bit earlier. No accumulations expected, just a sign that things are changing.

Looking ahead to next week, by Tuesday a storm system looks like it will approach the region with the potential for the season's first snowmaker. Not all models agree, but it's something to keep a very close eye on! Even if the setup doesn't produce snow, the storm system still looks like it will bring a good chance of widespread rain and breezy conditions.

The NEXT Weather Team has issued another NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday/Black Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for gusty winds and cold temps. High 43, Low 30.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. High 43, Low 29.

Sunday: Cold, rainy. High 49, Low 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 45, Low 37.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and snow. High 40, Low 31.

Wednesday: Clear and cold. High 40, Low 29.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 43, Low 35.

