Black bear unharmed after being captured in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Warminster Police Department safely captured a black bear from a resident's backyard on Saturday morning, police said.

Warminster police sent out a community announcement just before 7 a.m. Saturday, saying officers were investigating a bear sighting in the township's Speedway section. Police urged residents to call 911 if they saw the bear.

A few hours later, just after 10:30 a.m., police said they were able to "peacefully apprehend" the bear in a backyard on the 300 block of Olive Street, with help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Warminster Township Police Department

The bear is set to be taken to a safer habitat, according to police.