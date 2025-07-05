Watch CBS News
Black bear unharmed after being captured in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Warminster Police Department safely captured a black bear from a resident's backyard on Saturday morning, police said. 

Warminster police sent out a community announcement just before 7 a.m. Saturday, saying officers were investigating a bear sighting in the township's Speedway section. Police urged residents to call 911 if they saw the bear. 

A few hours later, just after 10:30 a.m., police said they were able to "peacefully apprehend" the bear in a backyard on the 300 block of Olive Street, with help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. 

black-bear-captured.jpg
Warminster Township Police Department

The bear is set to be taken to a safer habitat, according to police.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

