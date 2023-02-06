Watch CBS News
Bird for the Birds: West Chester parrot roots for the Eagles

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birds

A very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. 

The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.

Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. 

Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.

February 6, 2023

