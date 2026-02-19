South Jersey residents concerned about suspected bird flu cases: "I've removed about 18 out of my yard"

For 22 years, John Cane has enjoyed the view of the small lake behind his home in Hainesport, New Jersey. But this past week, he said it's been traumatizing to see large numbers of geese in distress and others dead in the water and in his yard inside the Lakeside at Creekview Community.

"It's very concerning, I have pets, and they want to see the backyard, but I can't let them go out because they can get infected," Cane said.

Next door, Richard Checinski said he also found dead birds in his yard and one on his front steps.

"They were walking sick," Checinski said. "Geese were walking around completely disoriented."

In Gloucester County, Betty Park and Alcyon Park in Pitman remain closed after 50 to 75 dead geese were found on Alcyon Lake Tuesday.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said more than 1,100 dead birds have been reported statewide between Saturday and Monday. Most reports involved Canada geese.

"The avian influenza testing is ongoing, but we are highly suspicious that that is the cause of death for these animals," Dr. Patrick Connelly, a wildlife pathologist at the New Jersey DEP, said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture conducted testing over the past few days, and officials said the results are expected within the next week.

With growing numbers of dead geese, Hainesport Township alerted residents that state agencies are not able to help with the cleanup, so homeowners have been advised to use protective gear to safely remove the carcasses from their property.

"I've removed about 18 out of my yard, and there's still more I'm having issues accessing," said Cane, who now has several trash bags sitting at the curb outside his home.

To safely dispose of dead birds, officials said you should wear disposable gloves, safety goggles, and a mask to minimize exposure. To avoid direct contact, use a shovel or another tool to pick up the bird instead of your hands.

Connelly said the risk of humans and pets contracting bird flu is low, and the DEP is reminding everyone to keep their distance and keep children and pets away from droppings and affected areas.

"Our guidance to the public always is to avoid contact with sick and dead wild birds," Connelly said.