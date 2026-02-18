Bird flu detected in geese in Pitman, New Jersey, among latest cases in state; parks closed

A New Jersey town has closed two adjacent parks and health officials across the state are on high alert after multiple suspected cases of H5N1 bird flu.

Canadian geese near Alcyon Lake in Pitman have presumed cases of the avian flu, and there are other similar presumed cases elsewhere, the Gloucester County Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday night.

Pitman says Alcyon Park and Betty Park along the lake are closed until further notice.

Emergency management officials believe the virus is actively circulating in wild or domesticated birds, and are increasing their monitoring of birds to more quickly identify any further cases.

Sick and dead geese have also recently been spotted in Hainesport, Burlington County, according to a Facebook post. Photos from the Swimming River Reservoir in Monmouth County showed several sick and dying geese on a layer of ice.

Officials shared these tips to stay safe:

Don't touch sick or dead animals or their droppings, and don't bring sick wild animals into your home

Don't let your pets near sick or dead animals or their droppings

Wash your hands frequently

If you have a bird feeder, keep it in an area of your property that you don't visit frequently, to minimize the risk of stepping in infected bird droppings

If exposed or if you work on a farm where bird flu has been detected, watch for symptoms for 10 days

Stay home and away from others if you develop symptoms.

Officials are also asking everyone to keep a watchful eye out for sick or dead birds.

You can report sightings to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection online or by phone at 1-877-WARN-DEP, or call your local animal control.

Earlier this year, bird flu was detected in a poultry flock in Kent County, Delaware, officials said.

What is bird flu and what are the symptoms?

Bird flu is mostly found in poultry, according to NJDEP. Birds infected with the virus may exhibit symptoms common to colds and flu in humans, or may have no apparent symptoms before dying from the disease.

There are also neurological signs like tremors and seizures.

In humans, bird flu can cause pink eye, fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. The CDC's website says eye redness, also known as conjunctivitis, has been the most common symptom in recent U.S. cases.

The New Jersey Health Department has tips to prevent the disease from spreading.