Bike lanes around Philadelphia City Hall could be here to stay after City Council vote

The bike lanes that were put in place around Philadelphia City Hall last year are one step closer to becoming permanent after City Council members voted unanimously to approve them.

The bike lanes will become permanent once Mayor Cherelle Parker signs the legislation.

The legislation to create the bike lanes was on hold for more than a year until Thursday's vote. City councilman Jeffrey Young said the city used that time to gather information on how the bike lanes would impact traffic. He said the decision to move forward with the legislation was all about safety.

"I think there is an influx of people who are moving into the city who want to travel by bike. I think it's up to the city to make sure all road users can travel safely," he said.

Idris Abdus-Saboor says he's already seen a difference during his bike rides near City Hall. Abdus-Saboor called it dangerous to ride in the area before the bike lanes were installed.

"I'm so used to it at this point. Every time you get on a bike, you take your life into your hands," he said. "For younger riders, it will be more helpful, for people who aren't as comfortable riding with cars … all the different couriers and their e-bikes, it's way more helpful to have here."

Bike advocates have also weighed in on the bike lanes. Advocacy group Philly Bike Action posted grades for each bike lane on Instagram. The bike lanes that are protected received a B, while unprotected bike lanes received a C or lower.

Philly Bike Action organizer Chris Gale says it's a step in the right direction, but believes the city has more work to do to make biking safer in the city.

"The whole point of building good infrastructure is so the people between eight and 80 years old can ride comfortably and safely," he said.

Gale said all cyclists should feel safe when cycling around City Hall and beyond. He said he and other advocates will continue to push to make sure all bike lanes are protected in the city.