Advocates, families rally against Medicaid cuts in Philadelphia: "It's a lifeline"

Advocates gather in Philadelphia to sound alarm about possible Medicaid cuts

Concern is growing about potential cuts to Medicaid benefits hurting millions of families even though President Trump says his massive tax bill will protect the most vulnerable.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Monday the legislation will have devastating effects for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians and drive up health care costs.

Health advocates and families gathered at Philadelphia City Hall Monday to implore politicians not to cut Medicaid, the program that pays for health care for those who can't afford it. About 80 million people nationwide receive the benefits.

"If they succeed, the consequences will be devastating not just for individuals, but for entire communities," said Cherie Brummans with the Alliance of Community Service Providers.

Khadijah Phillips said she depends on Medicaid to cover health costs for her twins who have autism.

"I'm looking at a potential crisis in my household," Phillips said. "I can't imagine what would happen to them if they don't have access to the therapies they need and medications they need to help them function."

In a statement about what the president has called the "big, beautiful bill," the White House said in part, "there will be no cuts to Medicaid."

The bill "protects and strengthens Medicaid for those who rely on it—pregnant women, children, seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income families—while eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse." The legislation "removes illegal aliens, enforces work requirements, and protects Medicaid for the truly vulnerable."

"Let's be clear, cutting Medicaid does not save money. It shifts the costs. It pushes people into ERs, jails, shelters and foster care," said Dr. Jeannine Lisitski with Mental Health Partnerships.

Dan Miller said he depends on Medicaid for mental health services.

"It's not just a safety net, it's a lifeline," Miller said. "Without it, recovery and hope would be impossible."

About 3 million Pennsylvanians are on Medicaid, including nearly 700,000 here in Philadelphia.

Advocates say a majority of mental health and addiction services in Philly are supported with Medicaid funding.

"These are the kinds of services that keep people out of emergency rooms, off the streets and away from preventable crises," said Dr. Deja Gilbert with Gaudenzia Addiction Treatment and Recovery Services.

The independent Congressional Budget Office says the bill being debated in congress will cut medicaid by $930 billion.