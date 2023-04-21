Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Beesley's Point power plant implosion in New Jersey

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Former Beesley's Point power plant in New Jersey imploded
Former Beesley's Point power plant in New Jersey imploded 08:24

MARMORA, N.J. (CBS) -- The demolition of a former power plant in Beesley's Point in Cape May County took place Friday morning. The former B.L. England Generating Station implosion happened at 9:30 a.m.

The Ocean City Office of Emergency Management warned people to not be alarmed if they heard an implosion.

You've probably seen this place driving on the Garden State Parkway past Somers Point and near Ocean City.

power-plan-nj.jpg

Officials say there's no threat to the public or to public health.

There were safe viewing areas set up for people to watch the implosion.

Only part of the power plant is being imploded Friday. Officials say the smokestack will be brought down at a later date.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 9:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.