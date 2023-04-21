Former Beesley's Point power plant implosion in New Jersey

Former Beesley's Point power plant in New Jersey imploded

MARMORA, N.J. (CBS) -- The demolition of a former power plant in Beesley's Point in Cape May County took place Friday morning. The former B.L. England Generating Station implosion happened at 9:30 a.m.

The Ocean City Office of Emergency Management warned people to not be alarmed if they heard an implosion.

You've probably seen this place driving on the Garden State Parkway past Somers Point and near Ocean City.

Officials say there's no threat to the public or to public health.

There were safe viewing areas set up for people to watch the implosion.

Only part of the power plant is being imploded Friday. Officials say the smokestack will be brought down at a later date.