Widener University in Pennsylvania offering a course all about Beyoncé

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Queen Bey is coming to a Pennsylvania college this fall, and not for the reason you may think.

Widener University in Delaware County is debuting a brand new first-year seminar course focused on none other than, Beyoncé.

The course will explore the ongoing cultural and social significance of Beyoncé as an income of economic empowerment, feminism and Afrocentricity, according to a Widener spokesperson.

The course is taught by Dr. Richard Cooper, who is the director of the Bachelor Social Work program and co-coordinator of African American studies at Widener.

Through this course, Cooper said fans/students will take what they know about the Grammy Award winner and analyze the singer's identity and social impact on a deeper level.

"Incoming first year students are certainly familiar with some of Beyonce's amazing body of work including the newest project entitled, Cowboy Carter. However, part of the dynamic growth process to be gleaned from having liberal arts educational experiences is to begin with what is already understood by learners as an initial entry point," Cooper said.

"Then, through the reexamination and juxtaposition of the examined content, students are challenged to expand and more deeply comprehend the various meanings of Beyonce's body of work."

Students enrolled in the course will look at Beyoncé's music, plus her image and artistic expression as a reflection of the intersectionality of race, gender and identity.

Students will cover topics such as Queen Bey's influence on African American women, her take on body positivity and self-love, plus her advocacy work for social and political change.

So while there aren't any performances by Cowboy Carter scheduled on campus just yet, fans looking to learn more about the Renaissance queen can still do just that.