Pennsylvania man arrested, charged with homicide after telling police he killed his wife, DA says

A man was arrested and charged after he told police he killed his wife in Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, the Northampton County district attorney's office said.

Bethlehem Township police went to the 2100 block of 3rd Street in Bethlehem around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check after receiving a call from a family member who was worried, the DA said in a news release. When they arrived, officers met James Christopher Frank, who told them his wife, Deborah Glaser, was dead in the bathroom, according to the DA.

Police found Glaser, who had multiple stab wounds, in the bathroom, along with knives, razor blades, box cutters, a hammer and a mallet. Frank admitted that he used a steak knife to cut his wife's throat and said he also hit her with a hammer and mallet to make sure she was dead, according to the DA.

Frank was arrested and charged with criminal homicide on Tuesday, the DA said.