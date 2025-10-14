67-year-old man shot at Southwest Philadelphia senior apartment building, police say

A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Police took the man to the hospital after he was shot in the abdomen at the Bernice Arms Senior Apartments on the 6000 block of Baltimore Avenue, officials said.

The initial investigation has found there was an argument in the hallway between the shooter and the victim before the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. At least five shots were fired, Small said.

Police are talking to the building staff in an effort to identify the shooter, Small said. Police are also trying to obtain footage from cameras inside and outside of the building, he said.

It's unclear whether the shooter lives in the building, Small said.