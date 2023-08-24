Police search for truck that hit woman walking dog in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for the driver of a white pickup truck that struck and critically injured a woman in North Philadelphia last weekend.
The 30-year-old woman was hit crossing on 5th Street near Berks Street on Sunday, Aug. 13, Philadelphia police said.
She was crossing the street with her dog at the time.
After hitting the woman, the driver kept going north and was last seen near 5th and Cambria Streets.
The victim was placed in critical condition at Jefferson University Hospital.
The truck may be a Ford F-150. It has damage to the tail light on the driver's side and landscaping equipment in the truck bed.
Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.