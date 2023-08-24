Watch CBS News
Police search for truck that hit woman walking dog in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for the driver of a white pickup truck that struck and critically injured a woman in North Philadelphia last weekend.

The 30-year-old woman was hit crossing on 5th Street near Berks Street on Sunday, Aug. 13, Philadelphia police said.

She was crossing the street with her dog at the time.

hit-and-run-5th-and-berks-streets-philadelphia.jpg
Surveillance video shows a white pickup truck that struck a woman at the intersection of 5th and Berks Streets in Philadelphia on Aug. 13. CBS News Philadelphia

After hitting the woman, the driver kept going north and was last seen near 5th and Cambria Streets.

The victim was placed in critical condition at Jefferson University Hospital.

The truck may be a Ford F-150. It has damage to the tail light on the driver's side and landscaping equipment in the truck bed.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

August 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

