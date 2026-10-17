Man dead in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, apartment fire, police say

A man was found dead after a fire at a Bensalem, Pennsylvania, apartment building on Saturday evening, police said.

The fire in a second-floor unit at Primavera Square Apartments on Station Avenue was reported around 6:15 p.m., Bensalem police said.

A man was found dead, and two other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Bensalem Fire Rescue and police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Six apartments were affected by the fire, and police said all residents were able to return to their apartments or had somewhere else to stay.