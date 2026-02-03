New York man dead, 4 others injured in Pennsylvania crash near I-95, police say

A crash in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, left a New York man dead and four other people injured early Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash happened on Street Road at the Interstate 95 interchange at around midnight and involved three vehicles, according to police.

Police identified the 44-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, who died as Timur Khabelov.

According to police, Khabelov was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic eastbound at a high rate of speed on Street Road approaching the Interstate 95 interchange. Khabelov allegedly then didn't stop for a red light at the northbound I-95 ramp intersection and struck a Dodge Journey that was exiting I-95 northbound and making a left turn onto Street Road.

Police said the Chevrolet Sonic Khabelov was driving went airborne as a result of the crash, crossed the center median, and then struck a 2015 Honda Accord that was stopped in the left westbound lane of Street Road.

The Chevrolet Sonic eventually came to a rest on Street Road and caught fire. Police said Khabelov was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people inside the Chevrolet Sonic were injured in the crash. Farruh Homidov, 43, and 39-year-old Askar Narziev were both placed in critical condition, according to police.

The drivers of the Dodge Journey and Honda Accord were both taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The entire crash was captured by Bensalem Township Police cameras.

The crash is under investigation, and the involvement of drugs or alcohol has not been ruled out, pending toxicology reports, according to police.