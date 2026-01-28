Watch CBS News
Thermal drone pilot helps find missing Fishtown dog, Benji, who ran away right before Sunday's snowstorm

By
Joe Brandt
A Bernedoodle dog was reunited with his owners in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood after going missing for a distressing 48 hours during Sunday's winter storm.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-260128-frame-260238.jpg
Rick Rotondo Photography & Lost Pet Thermal Drone Search

The dog Benji has been the talk of local community Facebook groups and Instagram pages this week after his owners said he slipped out their front door on Trenton Avenue on Saturday night.

That spurred a massive online effort to find Benji before the snow set in — with multiple sightings around the neighborhood being shared online.

Then on Monday, thermal drone pilot and photographer Rick Rotondo got involved. He took to the skies and eventually spotted Benji in an empty lot at Tulip Street and Lehigh Avenue, not far away.

In social media posts, Benji's owners have shared that the dog is in good health and has been cleared by an emergency veterinarian.

The owners say they're now looking for a GPS tracker that they could embed in Benji's collar.

