The Ben Franklin Bridge turned 100. For one day only, celebrate with a car-free walk across the bridge

While America is celebrating its 250th anniversary, Philadelphia's iconic Benjamin Franklin Bridge is marking its own major birthday.

The bridge, which connects Philadelphia to Camden, New Jersey, turned 100 this year. To celebrate, the Ben Franklin Bridge will completely close to vehicle traffic on Saturday, July 11 and allow pedestrians to walk across the main traffic lanes.

Vehicle traffic in both directions will shut down from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pedestrian walkway on the bridge will be closed during that time.

From 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., the Delaware River Port Authority will host a family-friendly celebration near the Camden-side toll plaza. While the event is free, anyone planning to attend is encouraged to register in advance "to help DRPA prepare for the event and ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for all attendees."

PATCO train service will continue to operate with additional service for people attending the 100th anniversary celebration in Camden. Trains will run every 20 minutes throughout the duration of the event, and free shuttle service will be available from nearby PATCO stations to Camden for those who don't want to walk across the bridge.

The following shuttles will run throughout the celebration: