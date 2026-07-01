Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia turns 100 years old today: "This is where I find most of my peace"

While the United States celebrates 250 years, 2026 is also a milestone year for one of the nation's great bridges in Philadelphia.

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge is 100 years old. When it opened, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world. Millions have journeyed across it since July 1, 1926.

The Ben has its own soundtrack: the rumble of trucks, the hum of cars, the clatter of trains, a nonstop, irregular rhythm.

"Marvelous structure that speaks volumes," Palani Mohan said. "I was really concerned about feeling some vibration, but not much."

It's been this way for 100 years now.

"I feel like this is where I find most of my peace," Elizabeth Ponte of Williamstown said.

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge, originally called the Delaware River Bridge, began taking shape in 1922. Stretching 9,600 feet, the bridge cuts across the Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, waterfronts. Its towers rise some 385 feet. Construction costs back then totaled $37 million.

Michael Howard is the principal engineer for the Delaware River Port Authority, which owns the crossing. The bridge took 4 and a half years to build. It replaced ferry boats.

"There was a lot of congestion because both Philadelphia and Camden were industrial mights at the time," Howard said. "There was talk of building a crossing as far back as 1818."

The Ben would hold the title of the world's longest suspension bridge for three years.

When it opened on July 1, 1926, to cross by automobile cost a quarter. A horse and buggy was 10 cents cheaper.

"It was built to accommodate six lanes of traffic, two lanes for trolleys and two outer lanes, track areas, for heavy rail or subway operation," Howard said.

Today, the trolleys and horses are gone. There are seven lanes for traffic.

The road zipper can move the center barrier, increasing lanes for additional volume.

The baby blue Benjamin Franklin Bridge actually was gray, and then, in time for the country's bicentennial in 1976, it got its standard coat of what's known as Benjamin Franklin blue.

But up here, the work never ends. Inspectors say it is a never-ending cycle of maintenance. Some 1,300 people worked to build the Ben.

Engineers say they keep on top of things

"To ensure that the bridge stays its full useful life, long after all of us here are gone," Howard said.

In honor of its 100th anniversary, on Saturday, July 11, the bridge will close to vehicle traffic, and people will be able to walk the entire span.