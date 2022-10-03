Ben Simmons to make Brooklyn Nets debut against Sixers in preseason opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers will play a familiar face to start the preseason. Ben Simmons will make his Brooklyn Nets debut against his former team, the Sixers, at the Barclays Center on Monday night.

It will be the first time Simmons will play since the Sixers' playoff collapse in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021.

Ben Simmons to make Nets debut on Monday in preseason game vs. 76ershttps://t.co/PGPizvjbJJ — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) October 3, 2022

Simmons sat out the entire 2021-22 season after he requested a trade from the Sixers last year. He was dealt to the Nets in a package that landed Philadelphia James Harden in February, but didn't appear in a single game after the deal due to a back injury.

Simmons underwent successful back surgery in May on a microdiscectomy procedure, which is designed to alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc in his back.

Earlier this year, Simmons reached a settlement agreement with the Sixers on a portion of the $20 million he sought to recoup, which was withheld from him after he didn't appear in games last season.

In the 2020-21 season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.