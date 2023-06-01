Watch CBS News
Local

Beer garden opens on property destroyed during George Floyd protests

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New cocktail and beer garden opens in Rittenhouse Square
New cocktail and beer garden opens in Rittenhouse Square 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new family-friendly hang-out spot is open in Rittenhouse Square. A ribbon was cut on the Walnut Garden on Walnut Street Wednesday.

The beer and cocktail garden occupies a property where a fire destroyed several buildings during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

The garden features art from upcycled shipping containers, wooden pallets, and broken glass to "create a truly unique and stylish atmosphere."

There is also a children's garden with a climbing structure shaped like a Jeep and an ice cream stand.

Community leaders hope that Walnut Garden becomes the perfect gathering place for residents and visitors to the neighborhood. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 8:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.