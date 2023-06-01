Beer garden opens on property destroyed during George Floyd protests

New cocktail and beer garden opens in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new family-friendly hang-out spot is open in Rittenhouse Square. A ribbon was cut on the Walnut Garden on Walnut Street Wednesday.

The beer and cocktail garden occupies a property where a fire destroyed several buildings during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

The garden features art from upcycled shipping containers, wooden pallets, and broken glass to "create a truly unique and stylish atmosphere."

There is also a children's garden with a climbing structure shaped like a Jeep and an ice cream stand.

Community leaders hope that Walnut Garden becomes the perfect gathering place for residents and visitors to the neighborhood.