BAYADA Regatta on Schuylkill River attracts people from around the globe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rowers are heading down the Schuylkill River for the 39th BAYADA Regatta. This year's regatta is bringing nearly 100 rowers to the Schuylkill River.

The athletes range from beginners to even Paralympians.

"The oldest and longest continuous adaptive rowing competition in the country and that's what's happening here on this beautiful day on the shores of Schuylkill River," Anita Palmer, BAYADA Healthcare Project Coordinator, said.

This is one of the few competitions in the nation that solely focuses on rowers with disabilities.

A few rowers were already out on the Schuylkill River Saturday morning before the actual competitors went out on the water.

Gold medalist Scott Brown isn't competing this time around but he says this is more than a sport for these athletes.

"I didn't think there was going to be a future for me and it was this rowing program and all other adaptive programs across the country that give people with disability the chance and I really hate to say it like this but the chance to be normal again," Brown said.

In his 20s, Brown nearly lost his life during a tragic car accident. He has now found a sense of community after nearly losing his life.

"You have a traumatic injury and your life is uprooted your old life is gone now. You're going to have to build a whole new life now," Brown said.

Organizers hope Saturday's event showcases that anyone, regardless of their skill level, can find support through adaptive sports.

"It's almost a natural process because everything is open to everyone," Palmer said. "It's like with BAYADA healthcare, illness doesn't see those boundaries."

Jeff McGinnis is with the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports. He says this is one of the few competitions solely focusing on rowers with disabilities.

There will be a local rower competing today. 53-year-old Craig Rittase is from South Coventry Township. He is living with paraplegia and passionate about adaptive sports and what they can do for those with disabilities.

The event started at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Saturday.