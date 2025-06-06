Video shows 3 juveniles wanted for throwing "possibly battery acid" on woman in West Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for three juveniles accused of throwing a caustic substance – possibly battery acid – on a woman, who then had to be taken to the hospital.

Police released surveillance video that shows a woman walking on South 51st Street in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. According to police, the woman said she was walking down the street when a chemical was thrown on her, severely burning her face and body.

Authorities described the chemical as a caustic substance. The woman was brought to the hospital for further evaluation, however, her current status is not known.

After the assault, investigators said the juveniles shown in the video then got on the El at 52nd Street and got off at 60th Street.

The video released by police doesn't show the assault itself, but rather captures the juveniles after the incident.

Anyone who was in the area on Sunday when the attack happened or knows any information about the incident is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.