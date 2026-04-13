Lights out at Bartram's Garden in Philadelphia after significant vandalism, copper wire theft, park says

Nearly 100 trail lights that illuminate the way along a popular stretch of historic Bartram's Garden in Philadelphia were stripped for copper over a series of incidents in March, a park spokesperson said.

There are currently no working pedestrian safety lights throughout the 50 acres of the park during a time when temperatures are warming up and spring blooms are drawing more visitors to the park, Caroline Winschel, director of development and communications, said.

The damage affected the full length of the Bartram's Mile section of the Schuylkill River Trail, Winschel said. Investigators believe vandals hit the park multiple times at night when the park was closed to visitors, with the vandalism escalating in late March.

Winschel said the vandals focused on stripping copper wire from electrical fixtures.

The park is urging any visitors to use caution while visiting as crews work to make repairs.

Bartram's Garden is working with the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation to assess the damage and work on a plan for repairs, Winschel said.

The garden is an independent nonprofit that relies on donations and grants for most of its funding.

Anyone looking to help out can sign up to volunteer or donate to the park.