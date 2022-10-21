Bartram High School locked down following shooting threat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A high school in Southwest Philadelphia has been placed on lockdown following a shooting threat. Philadelphia police say Bartram High School was placed on lockdown after a student notified the school of a shooting threat posted on Instagram.

Authorities say the post was of a male holding a rifle with the caption, "gonna shoot up the school at 11:00 am."

School security put the school on lockdown at 10:10 a.m. Friday.

School officials say the lockdown was lifted and they are now under a lock-in, meaning students can move from class to class but cannot leave the building or re-enter.

Attendance is being taken and each room is being checked.

