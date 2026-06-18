Thousands expected for Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey

The gates are officially open, and artists have taken the stage down the shore for the Barefoot Country Music Fest.

The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band helped kick off this year's festival.

"The privilege is we get to tell stories. There's over 300,000 Airmen that are serving across the globe right now to help allow us and everyone at Barefoot to enjoy music and each other's company," said Master Sgt. Craig Larimer.

Chopper 3 was over the beach in Wildwood as crews put the finishing touches on the five stages in the sand. This is the sixth year Barefoot is back down the shore, and fans started lining up Thursday morning.

"We've been here every year. We're usually here at the crack of dawn every day," said Judy Zizza.

Being one of the first fans in line has also become a tradition for John Rumford from the Poconos.

"We like to get inside and get up close to the fence in front of the stage, and every year we've been right there to meet a lot of people and shake hands, Jelly roll one year," Rumford said.

The lineup is filled with more than 40 of country music's hottest artists, including Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey, and Eric Church.

This year, the festival is also celebrating America's 250th birthday.

"A lot of the sponsors on site will have custom 250 memorabilia, you can also get an America 250 lineup shirt," Chasity Todd said.

Organizers say more than 125,000 people are expected throughout the event, bringing in millions of dollars for the local economy.

"I like the people, just the music, I like the feeling, good vibes," Sandy Wiesner said.

Four days of good music and fun are expected. To close out the festival, there will be a drone show and a military flyover on Sunday, another nod to America's 250th.