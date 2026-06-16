Family of CHOP Dr. Barbara Friedes files wrongful death suit against driver convicted of DUI in fatal crash

The Philadelphia man serving a prison sentence for the death of CHOP Dr. Barbara Friedes is now facing a civil lawsuit from her family.

Attorneys filed a wrongful death suit against 69-year-old Michael Vahey on Monday. The Philadelphia man was previously sentenced to 6-20 years in prison after admitting he was driving under the influence when he struck and killed Friedes.

Authorities said Vahey had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit when the crash occurred in the bike lane on Philadelphia's Spruce Street near 18th Street on July 17, 2024.

Vahey later pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses.

The complaint in the civil lawsuit was filed Monday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. Friedes' family is represented by attorneys Tom Kline and Patrick Fitzgerald from the firm Kline & Specter.

Amato Sanita, who represented Vahey in his criminal proceedings, sent CBS News Philadelphia a statement about the suit.

"My heart goes out to all parties involved on both sides of this tragic event," Sanita said.

Friedes joined Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in 2021 as a pediatric resident and later became chief resident.