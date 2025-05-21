Banh Mi Spot in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood shut down for health violations

A Philadelphia restaurant is temporarily shut down after inspectors found several health code violations this week.

A report from the city's health department shows Banh Mi Spot in Fishtown had violations related to rodents, handwashing, food storage and general cleanliness when inspectors visited on Tuesday.

These are some of the violations listed on the report:

An employee eating in the food prep area

Employees not properly washing their hands because soap was not available or the soap dispenser was broken

Old food residue in the handwashing sink in the prep area

Mouse droppings in the food prep area and utensils

Mouse droppings found along floor perimeters throughout the facility



Dead mouse on the floor in the basement storage area

Food that was not properly labeled

An employee with long hair not wearing a hat or hairnet in the kitchen

Single-use gloves worn for multiple tasks

A dusty wall vent above to-go container storage

General cleanliness issues including food residue on the kitchen floor and rags lying on the counter

In an Instagram post, Banh Mi Spot said it's closed until further notice but plans to reopen as soon as possible.

"We are truly sorry for letting everyone down!" the message from the team says in part.

"Despite it being a big blow to our business, we have worked tirelessly over the last 24 hours to ensure the safety of our customers," the post says.

According to the report, the restaurant, which is located at 1425 Frankford Avenue, was ordered to stop operating for a minimum of 48 hours. The restaurant will have to pay a fee and pass another inspection to reopen.

According to a menu online, the restaurant serves banh mi, spring rolls, vermicelli and other Vietnamese dishes and drinks. According to Instagram, Banh Mi Spot opened in August 2024.