Baker Industries opens doors of opportunity for people too often overlooked

Baker Industries isn't just filling packages. They're creating meaningful jobs and a sense of purpose for people who are too often overlooked in the workforce.

When Nick Watson stepped into his role as president less than a year ago, he joined a team driven by a mission decades in the making.

"We'll do almost anything that's between production and manufacturing," Watson said. "We do heat sealing, packaging, assembly and kitting."

More than 30 employees work at Baker Industries' Malvern warehouse. Many live with disabilities, are returning citizens, or are rebuilding their lives after homelessness or recovery.

One of those employees is Pete Lee. With only 10% vision left due to optic neuropathy, he uses his hands to guide him through his workday.

"Once you've done it a few hundred times, it gets into a real rhythm," Lee said.

After being unemployed for more than five years, he found a second chance at Baker Industries.

"It gives you a sense of purpose," he said.

Baker Industries was founded in 1980 by Charlie and Weezie Baker, inspired by their son Justin, who was born with epilepsy.

"He would have a couple of seizures a day," Charlie Baker said. "The few jobs he had, the seizures would always interfere. We both felt people ought to have jobs."

What began in their garage grew into a thriving fulfillment operation that has changed countless lives. One of those lives is Rachel, who has been working there for nearly 11 years.

"We're working on bottles for medicine, putting them in plastic baggies and labeling them," Rachel said. "Making new friends, and getting paid too."

Baker Industries eventually expanded its reach to Kensington, serving four key communities:

Adults with disabilities

People on parole or probation

Individuals in recovery

Those rebuilding their lives after homelessness

"We still serve all four of those populations today," Watson said.

Charlie's Legacy Lives On

Although Justin has since retired, Charlie Baker remains the heart of Baker Industries. Now 100 years old, he looks back on decades of impact with joy and humor.

"We celebrated our 70th wedding anniversary before she died," he said of his wife and business partner.

"Would I do it all over again? Oh sure. I wouldn't have the energy," he said with a laugh.

Lee hopes to continue that legacy.

"In the end, I'd like to leave a legacy of hard work, hope, and happiness — and accomplishment," Lee said.

Baker Industries is now planning to expand across Delaware County, furthering a mission that began in a family garage more than 40 years ago.

Baker Industries proves what's possible when all abilities are valued.