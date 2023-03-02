Baby found safe after Upper Darby car theft: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- An 11-month-old baby was found was safe after a car theft in Upper Darby Wednesday night, police say.

The baby was dropped off at Heather Road and Walnut Street, a couple blocks away from the incident on South 69th Street.

The vehicle is still missing and was stolen at around 6:30 p.m. Police are searching for the suspect below in connection with the car theft.

The vehicle is a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a New Jersey license plate of D48MUS, according to police.

Police say the baby's mother is an Uber Eats driver and left her car running to pick up an order on 69th street when the man jumped in and stole the car with the baby inside.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact police.